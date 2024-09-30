DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 653,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,334 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $597,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $848,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 141,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,325. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.