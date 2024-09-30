Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,762,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 2,321,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance

Shares of PBBGF remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance and Non-Core segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.

