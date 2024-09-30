Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,762,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 2,321,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance
Shares of PBBGF remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
