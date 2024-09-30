Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

DELL stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

