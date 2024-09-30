Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Delcath Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

