Crown LNG (CGBS) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 668 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Crown LNG to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Crown LNG alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $972.28 million $76.39 million 64.59

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crown LNG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crown LNG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.52%. Given Crown LNG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Crown LNG competitors beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Crown LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.