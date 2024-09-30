Critical Survey: BioLargo (BLGO) versus The Competition

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioLargo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioLargo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1274 1591 46 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 4.94%. Given BioLargo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares BioLargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s peers have a beta of 1.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.00 BioLargo Competitors $6.64 billion $206.77 million 67.66

BioLargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioLargo peers beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

