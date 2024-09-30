Critical Comparison: Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) versus Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 4.87, indicating that its stock price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Cardio Diagnostics -22,358.43% -312.97% -189.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oruka Therapeutics and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.68%. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 812.41%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Oruka Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Cardio Diagnostics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics $39,138.00 127.06 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardio Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats Cardio Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics



ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Cardio Diagnostics



Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

