CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. CRH has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

