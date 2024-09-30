Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.63 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.