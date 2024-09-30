Contrasting Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Greenidge Generation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $72.91 million 0.26 -$29.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Greenidge Generation -28.54% N/A -19.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hargreaves Lansdown and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

