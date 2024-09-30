Compass Point Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $156.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $118.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $132.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

