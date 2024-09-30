COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells $16,093,000.00 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CMPS opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 901,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

