Comparing BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and BuzzFeed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antelope Enterprise $510.55 million 0.01 -$2.03 million N/A N/A BuzzFeed $227.33 million 0.44 -$88.58 million ($2.46) -1.12

Antelope Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed -28.24% -45.51% -12.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Antelope Enterprise and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Antelope Enterprise beats BuzzFeed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

