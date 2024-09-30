Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.06 on December 9th

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELPC opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
