Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.
Comcast Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Citi Analysts Turn More Bullish on Walmart Stock: Time to Buy?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lower Rates, Higher Returns: Key Stocks to Watch Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Green Giants: Riding the Hydrogen Wave to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.