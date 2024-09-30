Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

