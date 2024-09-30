Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $87,074,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,710 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $238.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.22. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $251.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

