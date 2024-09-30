Citigroup Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $98.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $75.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.96.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $28,139,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at $47,262,194,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,292,421 shares of company stock valued at $954,612,818. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

