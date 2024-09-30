Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $730.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W cut Cintas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.63.

CTAS opened at $202.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.37. Cintas has a twelve month low of $119.69 and a twelve month high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

