Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPYYY. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

