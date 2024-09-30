CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.85 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $131.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.