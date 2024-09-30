Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider David Mcerlane Sells 1,994 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $61.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Catalent by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,541,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

