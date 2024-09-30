CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $79.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMX. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded CarMax to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.73.

NYSE:KMX opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after buying an additional 1,369,986 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

