Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 1,242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. 576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
