Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 1,242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.9 days.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. 576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

