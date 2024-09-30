Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Avation (LON:AVAP) Price Target to GBX 255

Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 280 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.41) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVAP opened at GBX 135 ($1.81) on Thursday. Avation has a 52 week low of GBX 78.88 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £95.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

