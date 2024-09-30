Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.36 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

