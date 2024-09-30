BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Lightspeed Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

