Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT at $285.79

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Barclays increased their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of MNDY opened at $271.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.46 and a 200-day moving average of $229.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $285.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $728,521,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after buying an additional 332,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,754,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after buying an additional 204,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

