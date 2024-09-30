Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $248.65

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.65.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

Marriott International stock opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

