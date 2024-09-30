Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $18.65

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

