Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) PT at $8.23

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.59.
Several research firms have weighed in on AZUL. Hsbc Global Res raised Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.
NYSE AZUL opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.97. Azul has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $11.26.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
