Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.