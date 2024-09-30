Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Buys C$33,075.00 in Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) Director Cesar Gonzalez acquired 122,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,075.00.

Cesar Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Cesar Gonzalez bought 2,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$612.50.

On Monday, August 19th, Cesar Gonzalez purchased 180,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

BTR opened at C$0.26 on Monday. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources ( CVE:BTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

