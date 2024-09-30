Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of BTCY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 66,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Biotricity will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

