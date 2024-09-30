Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of GENI opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,961,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

