Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Beamr Imaging Price Performance
NASDAQ BMR traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,600. Beamr Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82.
Beamr Imaging Company Profile
