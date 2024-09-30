Barclays Boosts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $75.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

