Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.42 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

