BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 830,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BAESF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,942. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.
About BAE Systems
