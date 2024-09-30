BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 830,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAESF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,942. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.