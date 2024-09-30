Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Insider Purchases A$24,999.84 in Stock

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Free Report) insider James Brett Burns bought 104,166 shares of Austco Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$24,999.84 ($17,123.18).

Austco Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Austco Healthcare Company Profile

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, marketing, supply, service, and sale of healthcare and electronic communications systems in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers Tacera, an IP system, and Medicom cost-effective solution for nurse call system; and Pulse Mobile, a native app for iOS and android devices.

