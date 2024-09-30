Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $129.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $125.81 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

