Analyzing FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) & Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) and Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Sixt”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.37 billion 9.45 $212.02 million $2.19 59.16 Sixt N/A N/A N/A $2.37 29.65

FTAI Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than Sixt. Sixt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTAI Aviation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

89.0% of FTAI Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of FTAI Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for FTAI Aviation and Sixt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 1 11 0 2.92 Sixt 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $131.55, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Given FTAI Aviation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTAI Aviation is more favorable than Sixt.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Sixt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation -1.50% 180.68% 7.65% Sixt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FTAI Aviation beats Sixt on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2023, this segment owned and managed 363 aviation assets consisting of 96 commercial aircraft and 267 engines, including eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany. Sixt SE is a subsidiary of Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH.

