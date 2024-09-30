Analysts Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Price Target at $157.80

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on THG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $1,219,476.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,247,000 after acquiring an additional 70,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

THG stock opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $108.03 and a 52 week high of $150.95. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.