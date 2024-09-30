Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $22.06

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

