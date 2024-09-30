Analysts Set Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) PT at $51.59

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE BN opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

