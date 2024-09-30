AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:AGNCL)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of AGNCL opened at $24.89 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
