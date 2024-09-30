AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Desjardins

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.25.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.21. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.

In other news, Director Cybele Negris acquired 6,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00. In related news, Director Cybele Negris acquired 6,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, with a total value of C$48,900.00. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,833.75. Insiders purchased a total of 52,885 shares of company stock worth $421,964 over the last three months. 18.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

