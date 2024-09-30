Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) vs. Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Head-To-Head Review

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Entera Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $57,000.00 1,261.89 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -7.18 Agenus $159.63 million 0.70 -$245.76 million ($12.84) -0.41

This table compares Entera Bio and Agenus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entera Bio and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agenus 0 5 1 0 2.17

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 397.51%. Agenus has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.74%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -100.37% -84.09% Agenus -144.94% N/A -77.23%

Summary

Entera Bio beats Agenus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an antigen 4 (CTLA-4) blocking antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and and melanoma; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a CD73/TGFß TRAP antibody; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR agonist; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

