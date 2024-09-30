Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.53.
AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Insider Activity at Affirm
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $45,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affirm Trading Down 1.2 %
AFRM opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. Affirm has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 3.51.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
