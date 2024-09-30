Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AFRM

Insider Activity at Affirm

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $45,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $67,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Trading Down 1.2 %

AFRM opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. Affirm has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 3.51.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.