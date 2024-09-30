Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.05. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

